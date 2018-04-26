Four of Mohawk’s Gordon County manufacturing facilities recognized for safety performance

Company took home 18 total awards at Georgia Association of Manufacturers Annual Safety Conference
For four local Mohawk facilities, the daily commitment to safety isn’t just part of the culture; it earned statewide recognition.
Their dedication was recognized at the 2018 Georgia Association of Manufacturers Safety Conference in Atlanta where Mohawk received a total of 18 awards for excellence in safety – more than any other manufacturer in the state.
“We are exceptionally proud of each of the employees at the facilities that were recognized for no lost time accidents,” Corporate Safety Director Terry Craft said. “We have developed safety programs with high standards that have been implemented strategically along with training, communication and audit programs that support them. But it’s our people that make safety at Mohawk world class. A comprehensive safety culture is the result of a team staying focused, communicating and helping each other work safely every day.”
The following Mohawk facilities in Gordon County were recognized for no lost time accidents during 2017:
Calhoun BCF
Calhoun Reinspect/Rework
Calhoun MFG
West Line Bound Rug
The following Mohawk facilities throughout Georgia were recognized for no lost time accidents during 2017:
Antioch Plant 1
Eton Air Entanglement
Eton Color
Eton Tufting
Eton Warehouse
Summerville Greenworks
Antioch Reinspect/Rework
Antioch Finishing
Antioch Extrusion Plant 2
Caradon Yarn
Chatsworth Samples
Industrial Park Yarn
Lyerly
Antioch Tufting Plant
Community involvement, world-class safety standards, award-winning training, customizable benefits packages and a nationally recognized apprenticeship program are all part of Mohawk’s holistic value proposition for employees, which has led to Forbes rating Mohawk as the top flooring manufacturer on the magazine’s annual list of America’s Best Large Employers. To learn more about the company’s employment opportunities visit mohawkcareers.com.
