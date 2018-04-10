Gordon Central High School administration and baseball program will retire Dustin Tanner Coats’ baseball jersey on this Friday, April 13, at 5 p.m. GCHS would like to invite all who had an affiliation with Dustin and/or the baseball program between 2002-2005. The ceremony will end at 5:30 p.m.
Dustin Tanner Coats was a student athlete at GCHS from 2001-2003. Dustin was a participant in many sports, baseball being his favorite. Dustin was tragically killed in an automobile accident shortly before his baseball season in 2003. The school wants to honor Dustin by retiring his jersey number.