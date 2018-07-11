Former Gordon County Commissioner Townsend dies

George "Duck" Townsend, a two-term Gordon County Commissioner, died Monday, July 9 at the age of 85.
Townsend was born and raised in Fairmount. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict, then returned to Fairmount where he served as the lone policeman and police chief in the 1960's - 1970's.
Townsend represented the 5th district of Gordon County, which spans Fairmount, Ranger, Oakman and Redbud, from January 2001 until December 2004; he then served a second term from January 2009 until December 2012.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruby Lee Patterson Townsend; his children, Charlie and Susie Mallory, Dennis and Tammy Townsend Richard Hamilton, Jeffery Townsend all of Fairmount, Patsy and Leroy Gravitt of Calhoun, and Deborah and Billy Jones of Pana, Ill.; eight grandchildren, several great grandchildren and various other family members.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 13, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Salacoa Baptist Church in Cherokee County, with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Ponders Fairmount Chapel from 5 until 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 12 and after 12 p.m. noon Friday at Salacoa Baptist Church until the service hour.