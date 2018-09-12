Former Chamber President Phil Overton dies

Former Gordon County Chamber of Commerce President Phil Overton has died.
Overton died Sunday, Sept. 9 in Panama City Beach after an extended illness. He was 80.
Originally from North Carolina, Overton came to Calhoun in 1980, taking the helm of the Gordon County Chamber. While in Calhoun, he was president of the Calhoun Optimist Club, a member and Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Club and a Board Member of Coosa Valley Technical College, now known as Georgia Northwestern Technical College. In 1991, he was named president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce Executive Association and in 1994 was honored as the Professional of the Year by the organization.
Overton became CEO of the Brunswick/Glynn County Development Authority in 1996 and in 2014, moved to Panama City Beach.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Wanda Sue; two daughters; several grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.