Calhoun has lost an iconic community figure with the passing of former Calhoun High football coach, athletic director and math teacher Jerry Smith, who died at the age of 84 on Tuesday at AdventHealth Gordon.
“Coach Smith was an unbelievable person,” former Calhoun football head coach Hal Lamb said. “He was loyal to the Calhoun Yellow Jackets. He was the Calhoun Yellow Jackets No. 1 fan. It really didn’t matter what sport it was, he loved Calhoun Yellow Jackets.”
Smith’s high school football coaching career spans 10 seasons. After two years at Red Bud High School, Smith landed in Calhoun, guiding the Yellow Jackets from 1980-1988.
“I’ve heard several people talk about that he was not only a great coach, but he was a great person,” Lamb said. “He cared about Calhoun High School football players up until the day he passed away. He was such a loyal person.”
While at the helm of Calhoun, Smith compiled a 36-44-1 record. His final coaching record was 47-52-1.
After stepping down from coaching, Smith continued to serve as Calhoun High School’s athletic director and instructed mathematics.
Lamb said he remembers Smith’s personality the most.
“He’s such an outgoing person,” Lamb said. “He was very supportive, but overall I’d say he was such a fine person to be around. He enjoyed life.”
Smith was also a longtime columnist for the Calhoun Times, writing about community issues, personal memories and local sports. He had to stop writing his column last fall due to a decline in his health.
A funeral for Smith will be held on Saturday at Calhoun Church of Christ, starting at 3 p.m. On Friday, friends of the family are invited to the church at 1301 Dews Pond Road, from 4-8 p.m.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com.