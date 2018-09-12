Fore Seasons golf course now open

After lying dormant for eight years, two local businessmen are seeking to resurrect the old Summertree Golf Course on Dews Pond Road.
Ronnie York and Haley Stephens have been working on the new course for more than seven months.
The cutting of more than 45 trees, dredging three ponds and numerous trips to the landfill have been a major part of the work. Not to mention the constant cutting of the grass after initially bailing 28 bales of hay.
The course was originally built and operated by Maurice Gravitt and his family for almost 30 years from 1979-2008.
Also incorporated with the Fore Seasons Golf Course is FootGolf, a precision combination sport of soccer and golf, being more closely related to golf. The rules largely correspond to the rules of golf and players kick a regulation #5 soccer ball at a golf course facility on shortened holes with 21-inch diameter cups in as few shots as possible. The American FootGolf League was founded in 2011 and was internationally publicized, and countries worldwide have collaborated on the development of the game.
Fore Seasons opened Labor Day weekend for FootGolf and plans are underway to open next year as a full-fledged golf course.
The new Fore Seasons Golf Course plans include renovating the Gravitt home place into a restaurant. Construction on that project will begin mid-September.
The logo chosen for Fore Seasons seems appropriate-a Phoenix, which is a symbol for rebirth and resurrection.
FootGolf is available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. at Fore Seasons and everyone is welcomed to play. For more information, call 770-548-3155.