Jake Raines climbed into his GRT race car, clicked the steering wheel into place, and fired up the engine, revving it so loud students in nearby buildings poked their heads out to investigate the sound, on Tuesday afternoon at Calhoun High School. His racing partner, Brandon Putnam, held his helmet and neck brace, ready to jump in whenever needed.
In between telling stories about past races and explaining the many different measures they take to ensure Jake’s safety when he’s driving the car, the boys exchanged jokes and laughter with Calhoun Online Learning Academy Director Monica Pierson. Pierson and COLA are responsible for the flexible scheduling that allow both Raines and Putnam to take part in racing, and the boys said she was also responsible for ensuring they receive school credit for the work they do outside of the classroom.
Raines, who first started racing go-karts when he was 11 years old, said he approached Pierson when he was a freshman to try and find a way for him to continue pursuing his racing dreams while also continuing his school work. Putnam did the same when he was a sophomore. COLA and work-based learning provided the solution.
“In work-based, we are working as diesel mechanics for my dad,” Raines said. “We were doing that before and when we joined COLA, Mrs. Pierson suggested that we get credit for what we were already doing.”
Pierson said that helping students with jobs or passions they couldn’t pursue while maintaining a typical school schedule is what she enjoys most about her job. For her, it’s all about making sure students understand that school doesn’t have to take them away from other opportunities. Doing both is possible.
“These kids have so much work and life experience. There are going to be so many opportunities for them after school because they’ve been working and developing their skills while also studying and coming to school,” she said. “They know the mechanic piece, they find advertisers, they are competing, they’re building race cars. They’ve been exposed to so many different things that could turn into jobs.”
So far, the boys said they have done body work, tire changes, engine repair, and other, easier jobs like cleaning out the cars or emptying trucks. They, like any other mechanics, are expected to chip in by doing “whatever needs to get done.”
When asked about their post-graduation plans, both Raines and Putnam hedged.
“We have ideas for some of what we want to do, but we’re kind of keeping it quiet for now,” Putnam said.
Pierson laughed along with the two juniors, adding: “They’re keeping their options open, which is smart, but I know they have big plans in the works. They’re going to do more with racing, I think.”
She is probably right. For now, at least, the boys plan to continue racing. They will be tackling Chatsworth’s North Georgia Speedway this afternoon, Nov. 2, as competitors in the Demolition Derby and Racing tournament. Then, in January, they’re off to Talladega to take part in the annual Ice Bowl, a competition that averages 300+ cars and participants per year.
“That’s one of our biggest races all year,” Raines said.
In the interim, the boys will continue working on their car — first by installing a fire suppression system meant to extinguish fires quickly in the event of an accident — and on practicing techniques that can, hopefully, prevent the use of such safety measures.
“It sounds weird, but when you hit the wall, you have to keep hitting the gas. That’s how you pull away from the wall,” Raines said. “If you slow down, you’re more likely to crash.”
He doesn’t mind.
“The thrill of going fast,” he said, “is what I love about racing.”
To learn more about COLA, www.calhounschools.org/calhoun-online-learning-academy.