The popular downtown event Food Trucks & Friends will take over the parking lot of the Historic Calhoun Depot, located at 109 South King St., on Friday, Aug. 23 from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.
The event is hosted by Downtown Calhoun. Admission is free and open to the public.
“Food Trucks & Friends originally started in 2017. Ashley Goble and I started it,” Downtown Development Director Suzanne Roberts said. “The idea is to get people out and talking to one another in the community.”
Attendees can listen to live music provided by Ben Honeycutt.
Food will be available for purchase from: AMAIZEing Eats, Dominic's NY Pizza, Eazy Eats, Five Finger Philly, Patty Wagon, Not As Famous Cookie Company, Country Cabin Lemonade Stand, Wall St. Catering Co. Beer and wine will be available for purchase to those of age.