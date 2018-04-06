Food Trucks & Friends coming back to downtown Calhoun on Friday, April 13

The popular downtown event Food Trucks & Friends will make its return on Friday, April 13 from 5 - 9 p.m. in downtown Calhoun in the Depot parking lot, located at 109 South King Street.
The event is hosted by Downtown Calhoun and United Way of Gordon County Young Leaders Society.
Attendees can listen to live music and enjoy dinner from several different food truck vendors. The trucks will be on location offering various entrees for purchase and will also have non-alcoholic drinks available.
Wall Street Catering Co. will be on location selling beer and wine to those of age.
Food Truck Vendors include Julian’s Kitchens, Dominic’s NY Pizza, Four 41 South BBQ Co., Eazy Eats and Country Cabin Sweets & Treats Lemonade Stand.
The event is open to the community and there is no admission charged.
For more information, visit the Downtown Calhoun Facebook page.