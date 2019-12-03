Shelves are stocked in preparation of the much anticipated Wednesday opening of the Food City in Calhoun. Located on Lover’s Lane at Dews Pond Road, the more than 49,700-square-foot supermarket is the retailer’s first location in Calhoun.
“While we operate a number of other locations in the area, we are certainly excited to join the Calhoun retail community and have the opportunity to serve it’s area residents,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
The Calhoun location includes an in-store bakery/deli, complete with a hot food bar, large café seating area and pizzeria. Full service meat and seafood departments offer pre-marinated and seasoned oven ready products, plus a complete selection of top quality meats that are all-natural with no solutions added, including Certified Angus Beef and fresh sushi. In-house meat cutters hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order. Expanded grocery, frozen food and produce departments offer a wide selection of gourmet, international and specialty items. The Food City floral boutique is staffed with a designer seven days per week, offering a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items and more. Rapid checkout service is provided by six traditional check-out lanes and four self-check-outs.
For added convenience, Smith said the store includes a Food City Pharmacy, equipped with a convenient drive-thru for greater ease in prescription services, Food City Gas N’ Go with a five-pump station, including diesel fuel, and in-store Starbucks, offering an assortment of blended hot and cold coffees and beverages. The location features several award winning energy saving concepts, ranging from energy efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting.
“Our customers will find exceptional customer service, top quality products and competitive pricing, along with a number of exciting new features and conveniences,” Smith said.
The new store will also offer GoCart curbside pick-up service. Shoppers can order online at foodcity.com and pick-up their groceries when they arrive at the store or visit foodcitydelivers.com to take advantage of same-day service with Food City’s home delivery, powered by Instacart.
The store also announced last week that the Calhoun location will host a Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will consist of a variety of exciting activities, including live entertainment, crafts, door prizes, cake show, displays of holiday fruit baskets, floral centerpieces, wreaths, in-store made candies and gift items, sampling stations featuring candies, cheeseballs, specialty cheese and new and traditional holiday favorites throughout the store.