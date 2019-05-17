Ground is broken for the Food City that will be joining the Calhoun-Gordon County community, with city and county representatives pledging their support during a ceremony earlier this week.
On Thursday morning, Food City President and CEO Steve Smith spoke at a groundbreaking ceremony that officially began the building of a new grocery store that will be occupy 50,000 square feet. Smith said the company was excited to be building on the corner of Dews Pond Road and Lovers Lane.
Smith shared a bit about the company, detailing the types of jobs they provide, how employees can buy stock in the company and how their local stores are involved in surrounding towns and cities.
“I promise you, when we come to your community you can expect a lot out of us and you’ll get a lot out of us,” Smith said.
There has been talk of having too many grocery stores in Gordon County already, according to Commissioner Bud Owens. Yet, Owens said he’s looking forward to having Food City join the area.
“I am excited to see a bank on every corner and a grocery store on every corner,” Owens said, “because that is a sign of progress, a sign of growth and a sign of prosperity in our community.”
Owens and Calhoun Mayor Pro-tem George Crowley both welcomed Food City staff on behalf of the city and county, as did Gordon County Chamber of Commerce President Kathy Johnson.
In April, city and county officials approved a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with Dews Pond LLC for the new supermarket. The agreement includes an $11 million investment by the Development Authority of Gordon County and comes with a tax abatement schedule for the company which will steadily increase over the next five years.
The addition of Food City is expected to create a total of 160 jobs – 50 of them being full-time – and include at least $500,000 in infrastructure developments. Along with the grocery store, the construction project will also bring a gas station and two commercial development spaces.