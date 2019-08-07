A service aimed at making visits more convenient has been expanded to include all Floyd Medical Center Urgent Care locations.
Save My Spot, designed to cut down on the time patients have to spend in the waiting room, begin earlier this summer in Rome, Cartersville and Centre, Alabama. The service is now also available at Floyd’s other Urgent Care locations in Armuchee, Calhoun, Cedartown, Rockmart and Summerville.
“This service has worked very well for patients, and we are glad it has caught on so quickly,” said Al Davis, administrator of Floyd Primary Care. “For people with a full schedule, it has proven to be a valuable tool.”
To make an appointment online, patients can go to www.floyd.org/urgentcare and select an Urgent Care location. They will be redirected to a secure partner site and asked to provide a general reason for their visit and choose a time. They will also be asked for their email, phone number and date of birth. Children or a spouse can be added to an appointment if more than one person needs to be seen.
Those who register will receive an email confirming their request and will be notified if estimated wait times change.
The following conditions are treated at Floyd Urgent Care:
- Colds and flu
- Sore throat, ear ache, fever, congestion and cough
- Eye, ear or skin infections
- Minor cuts, bruises and abrasions
- Headaches, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea
- Respiratory infections
- Strains or sprains
- Urinary tract infections
Floyd Urgent Care also provides DOT physicals, sports physicals and wellness exams.