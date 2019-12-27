Local and state officials are urging residents to get a flu shot as the illness has already been widespread and intense throughout Georgia.
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that so far this season there have been at least 2.6 million flu-related illnesses and 1,300 deaths from flu. The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed more than 200 hospitalizations and two flu-related deaths in the state.
AdventHealth Gordon’s Dr. Pablo Balboa said that while flu season can begin as early as October and last until May, it has hit harder sooner this season than is typical for the area.
“We’ve been going hard for the last four weeks,” said Balboa, who explained that it’s usually late December before the illness becomes so widespread.
Balboa noted that sometimes a patient comes in with all the symptoms of the flu — which can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue — but then tests negative, only to come back for additional treatment a day or two later and test positive. As such, he’s been treating anyone who looks to have the flu with antivirals.
He also warned that while the flu typically lasts five to seven days, it can turn into something worse, such as bronchitis. The symptoms of the flu should remain at about the same intensity level after being treated, he said.
“But if it starts getting worse, that could be a sign of something else,” Balboa said. “I tell my patients, when they’re sick, take all the precautions.”
The flu virus is most often spread through liquids that are expelled when a sick person coughs or sneezes, so the best thing one can do is get a vaccine and avoid sick people altogether. Additionally, Balboa recommends drinking plenty of water, getting fresh air and eating fruits and vegetables to help boost your immune system. He also suggests that people avoid touching their faces because they can pick up the virus on their hands and then transfer to their respiratory system that way.
Sandra Webb, director of Quality and Risk Management at AdventHealth Gordon, said the emergency room at the hospital has seen a spike in flu cases beginning in November. She said flu season is a big deal for hospitals because patients often turn up to the ER for treatment since antivirals only work within the first 48 hours of the presentment of symptoms and primary care providers might be closed. She also noted that the transition of flu into worse illnesses leads to patients often being admitted to the hospital, and that sickness among the staff can stress the system too.
“It does become an intense time when we are looking at our staffing and our bed availability,” Webb said.
Webb explained that the CDC monitors flu season in the southern hemisphere of the planet, where winter occurs sooner in the year, in order to estimate just how bad the virus might hit the U.S. Based on those predictions, hospitals start planning and ordering the extra supplies they will need — such as masks, vaccines and antivirals — months in advance.
Webb said she always recommends the “back to basics” approach for those who may not have gotten an antiviral in time: rest, hydration, anti-fever medications and staying at home and away from others to prevent the spread of the flu. Still, preparation is better than reaction, she said.
“First, it’s not too late to get your flu vaccine,” Webb said. “And the second thing, get treatment with 48 hours if you start developing symptoms. The third thing, if you’re sick, stay home, because the rest of use don’t want your germs.”
Webb said a sick individual should be considered contagious until they have been fever free for at least 24 hours.
Georgia’s DPH Commissioner. Dr. Kathleen Toomey, agrees that everyone who hasn’t already should get a flu shot.
“Every individual over the age of 6 months should get a flu vaccine – not just for their own protection, but to protect others around them who may be more vulnerable to the flu and its complications. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body, so now is the time to get a flu shot,” Toomey said.
School impact
Representatives from both Gordon County and Calhoun City schools said both school systems saw large number of absences during the final weeks of the fall semester. Many were attributed to the flu, but there were also reported cases of strep throat, mononucleosis and stomach viruses.
“The schools do not always get a diagnosis on absence notifications so it is difficult to track and monitor the reasons for student absences,” said Calhoun Superintendent Michele Taylor. “Our school nurses do a great job of documenting and reporting the information that they do have, which is helpful. We encourage parents to keep children home who have a fever and exhibit any of the symptoms outlined by the Department of Public Health, which include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.”
Amy Parker, communications director for Gordon County Schools, said that system sent information home to parents to help them decide when they should and shouldn’t send their kids to school. She said they saw a good deal of students miss school due to illness.
“In the days leading up to the break, we had several schools with large numbers of absences, many of which were reportedly from confirmed cases of flu and/or strep,” Parker said.
The county school system specifically told parents a child with a fever or 100 degrees or higher should stay home and not return until they have been fever free for 24 hours. The same time range was also recommended for any cases of sore throat treated by antibiotics, as well as cases of diarrhea and/or vomiting.
Officials hope the worst of the outbreak of illness has already passed.
“Hopefully, the Christmas break will be a time of rest and restored health for all of our students and staff and we look forward to everyone returning happy and healthy in 2020,” Taylor said.