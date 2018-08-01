Floyd Urgent Care adding Sunday hours in Calhoun

Floyd Urgent Care in Calhoun will be open on Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m. beginning Aug. 5. The office is located at 251 Highway 53. The office will also start opening earlier on Saturdays beginning Aug. 4, with the new hours being 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“I am excited about providing Sunday hours for the Calhoun community,” said Dr. Greg Asbury, a provider at the center along with Timothy Champion, a nurse practitioner. “This is a wonderful opportunity for the Calhoun and Gordon County community,” Asbury added.
The additional Sunday hours represent an effort by Floyd to expand weekend availability. Floyd Urgent Care offices in Cartersville, Rockmart, Rome and Summerville already open on Sundays.
Floyd Urgent Care centers provide immediate and after hours non-emergency care to patients who need to see a physician without an appointment for unexpected health needs, including:
• Minor burns
• Colds, cough or flu
• Eye, ear or skin infections
• Fractures
• Minor cuts, bruises and
abrasions
• Respiratory infections
• Strains or sprains
• Urinary tract infections