The Calhoun Police Department tased and arrested a Florida man at the Calhoun Aldi supermarket after they say he touched and prayed over people without their permission and then fought officers while cursing, reciting scripture and claiming to be God.
According to Calhoun Police Department and Gordon County Jail records: Leslee Floyd Cox, 45, of 1030 E. Winnetka St., Hernando, Florida, was charged with obstruction of an officer, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
The incident began Saturday morning when store employees observed Cox appearing to spit into produce bags and customers complained of him approaching them, touching them and offering to pray over them. Stores employees asked Cox to leave and called 911 when he would not.
When officers arrived, Cox was yelling at employees, so the officers asked him to leave. Reports say he began arguing with police, cursing and quoting scripture. An officer attempted to place Cox in handcuffs, but a struggle followed and he was able to get away.
During the fight, Cox began praying and claiming to be God. Reports say Cox was greasy to the touch and smelled as if he had not bathed recently.
Two officers eventually used their tasers on Cox, but without effect. They then tackled him and held him down until additional police arrived and could place him into handcuffs.
Cox was booked into the jail and state warrants were obtained for his charges.
One Calhoun police officer was evaluated for a possible torn ligament in his hip, an injury that occurred during the fight with Cox.
Judge David Smith witnesses the event and praised the officers in their handling of the situation.