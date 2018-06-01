Flooding and landslide closures on Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests

Forest Service Road 283 on the U.S. Forest Service - Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests is closed due to a landslide. There is no alternative access to the trail head for High Shoals Falls. Please avoid this area to prevent the need for search and rescue personnel and further risk to life and property.
Location is approximately 13 miles North of Helen, Ga., near Unicoi Gap: bit.ly/HighShoalsFallsTrail
A reminder that national forest roads and OHV trails close when conditions are wet to prevent damage and erosion into streams. Always call before you haul (or check condition status our recreation website).
Many roads on the national forests may be blocked by fallen trees and down powerlines, including Tallullah River Road, Indian Gap Road, among many others.
We will assess road conditions and conduct saw-out as safe conditions allow. Once all assessments are completed, we will post a comprehensive list and map of the road situation. Please be patient as it may take weeks to completely reopen parts of the forest.
Find updates and a list of site closures on Twitter, Facebook or the national forest website: www.fs.usda.gov/conf.
Stay safe! We are thinking of you during this time, and appreciate your understanding.