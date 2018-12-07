Gordon County is included in a flood watch covering North and Central Georgia, starting at 7 a.m. Saturday and extending to 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
According to the NWS:
Heavy rain is possible Saturday and Sunday, with a chance of more than 3 inches of rainfall. Flooding could occur due to the ground saturation from recent rains and rivers and creeks running at higher levels. As of 1:15 p.m. Friday, the Oostanaula River in Calhoun was at 7.63 feet, well below the flood stage of 21 feet.
Also, far Northeast Georgia could potentially experience winter storm conditions over the weekend.
In a weather update, Gordon County Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor said winter weather is not expected to hit Calhoun and Gordon County from this system.
"For the most part, a cold rain can be expected for all of north Georgia except the far northeast counties," Taylor said. "A period of rain/snow showers from wrap-around moisture could develop late Sunday night and again on Monday night in areas that could include metro Atlanta, but accumulating snowfall and hazardous conditions are not expected."
There is a 70 percent chance of rain tonight with a low of 38 degrees. For Saturday, there is an expected high of 42 degrees with a low of 35 degrees and a 90 percent to 100 percent chance of rain from the day into the night. For Sunday, there is a high of 39 degrees with a low of 33 degrees and a 90 percent chance of rain during the day, dropping to 50 percent at night.