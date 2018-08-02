Five Master 4-H’ers Recognized at Georgia 4-H State Congress

For 76 years, Georgia 4-H State Congress has been the premiere competitive and recognition event for high school age Georgia 4-H’ers. Held each year in Atlanta, State Congress is a four-day event that hosts various contests, recognizes 4-H scholarship recipients, and honors state 4-H winners in a variety of projects and competitions. Throughout the week, Georgia 4-H highlights outstanding 4-H student-led service projects, professionals, friends, private donors and public officials for their contributions to the success of 4-H in Georgia. This year’s State Congress was held July 24-27.
The cornerstone of the week is the state level Georgia 4-H Project Achievement competition. Over 200 youth from across Georgia delivered 10 to 12 minute presentations in various project areas and met with judges to discuss their portfolio of project work, leadership, and service. Competition takes place all day Wednesday for presentation competition and Tuesday evening for Performing Arts and other special competitions. Announcement of winners takes place in an energetic program at Six Flags over Georgia in the Crystal Pistol on Wednesday evening as the park closes.
Other activities include tours of the Atlanta area and a reception for student to meet with 4-H donors and UGA administrators. As delegates come from all corners of Georgia, the opportunity to meet and spend time in the capitol of Georgia is an experience itself for many competitors.
Full-time delegates to State Congress are high school aged 4-H’ers who have advanced beyond district competition and are competing considered state finalists in the Project Achievement and Leadership in Action competitions. High school aged special event state winners are invited to State Congress for the Annual Banquet on Thursday evening. This year, Gordon County 4-H had four full-time delegates to State Congress, competing in the following projects:
• Halle Moore – Fashion Revue – 2nd
• Gabrielle Ralston – Veterinary Science – 2nd
• Gracy Sexton – Pork Production – 1st
• Bryson Smith – Beef – 4th
Gracy Sexton, by winning first place in her project, earned the title of Master 4-H’er and the privilege of attending National 4-H Congress to be held in November. Gordon County 4-H also had its livestock judging team of four youth recognized as special events winners at the Thursday night Annual Banquet. The youth on the Gordon County 4-H livestock judging team were Chelsea Clayton, Shelby Stephenson, Amara White, and Carol Ann Worsham.
Coordinated by the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Cooperative Extension Georgia 4-H program, Congress is financially supported by donors and contributors to the Georgia 4-H Foundation. For more information about 4-H and the variety of projects offered in the program, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.