“I’m really looking forward to it,” Payton Baker said.
“It’s good for us to have a say in what’s going to happen in our state and country,” said Laura Sanchez. “I’m actually pretty excited just to get my opinion out there.”
“Now that my time is here, I’m pretty excited,” Jocelyn Villanueva said.
Each of these comments is from a senior in high school – and they’re talking about voting. With this election season being the first year they are old enough to vote, these students talked about how they’re feeling as they get ready to head to the polls in a couple of weeks.
Caleb Babb, a senior at Sonoraville High School, remembers as a child he would go to the polls with his parents, but being able to go on his own is something he’s always wanted to do.
“It’s one way that any person in the United States can speak their opinion,” Babb said. “It’s a civic right.”
Gabrielle Phillips, a student at Gordon Central who also serves as the senior class president, can recall learning about voting in the second grade, and remembering she wanted to be a part of it.
Similar to Babb and Phillips, other seniors who spoke out feel excited and honored to be able to vote in the upcoming elections.
“When I was little, we would learn about how women had to fight to be able to vote,” said Sonoraville student Villanueva. “I think it’s important to honor the people who fought for us.”
“I would say the 2016 election was the first time I was cognizant of elections,” said Baker, a Sonoraville senior. “I had government that semester so everyday our teacher would explain the issues and the differences between the parties. It was hard for me because I was only two years away from voting and I really wanted to be voting.”
As seniors reminisced about the first time their interest in voting was peaked, they shared their opinions regarding recent politics, events and controversies.
Hope for the future
When asked about the current political state of the country, some felt that political parties were getting in the way of cordial debates and healthy disagreements.
“I feel like this is a bit of a low point in our country politically,” Calhoun High School senior Ben King said, “not because of any one side’s ideas, but because the rhetoric and the divisiveness. People used to be able to disagree and still be civil without being hostile or making demeaning remarks.”
Baker also feels like political parties are muddying the waters of ethical issues and creating unnecessary divisions.
“People stick to the titles of ‘Republican’ and ‘Democrat’ and they can’t find any common ground although they probably agree with each other more than they think,” Baker said. “People vote by the party and not the issues.”
However, despite the current political state of the country and state, students agree America’s political future remains hopeful. This political divisiveness is merely a “blip on the radar,” according to King, who is positive that unity in America is still possible.
Phillips thinks that today’s generation and younger students are already interested in political involvement.
“Everybody wants to vote,” Phillips said. “I’m a part of the Student Government Association, and when it comes to voting, everybody wants to be a part of it and have a say.”
Baker said on social media, which she said is where teenagers already spend a majority of their time, there’s a big push for young people to vote. Twitter is her main avenue for staying educated on current events.
“(On Twitter), celebrities are pushing it, and I know the victims of the Parkland shooting, who are all my age, post a lot about getting teens to vote and register,” Baker said. “With social media being more popular, news is more accessible to teens and since they’re more caught up, they’re more willing to vote now.”
Encouraging voting
With regards to eligible voters who don’t turn up to the polls, students have positive words of encouragement.
“If they want to make a change, they should get out there and be involved,” said Sanchez, a Gordon Central senior.
“I just encourage anyone and everyone to go out and vote,” Babb said.
Villanueva considers voting an honor, and something she has long been anticipating. She looked forward to turning 18 precisely because it meant she would finally be able to vote.
“We’re lucky and honestly we’re blessed because there are some people who don’t get the chance to vote,” Villanueva said. “Your vote counts, even if it’s just one.”
According to King, voting is one of the things that make America such a good place. People standing up for what they believe in through showing up at the polls is something unique to this country, he said.
“In America, you have the ability to go and make a change,” said King, who also serves as the secretary of the student body at Calhoun High. “That’s what makes America so great is everyone’s ability to be involved in the government.”
According to these seniors, voting is a civic responsibility that eligible citizens should be participating in. They are only a small representation of the local high schools and the students who will be voting for the first time in 2018 elections.