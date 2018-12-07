The first annual Snowball Dance will be held tonight at 209 S. Wall St. from 6-8 p.m. The dance is sponsored and facilitated by the We Belong Project, which was created for individuals with special needs.
April Reyes, co-founder and president of We Belong, said the project was developed with the Coulter Hampton Foundation as their fiscal sponsor. The project provides specialized services, attends local events and gets special needs individuals involved and active in the community. For example, this past summer they partnered with families to visit the Puppet Museum in Atlanta, attend GEM Theatre movies, swim at the Calhoun Recreation Department and bowl at the Calhoun Bowling Center, Reyes said.
She said since those events occurred in the summertime, the group wanted to host an event during the winter, which is how the Snowball Dance was established.
The dance will be hosting guests with special needs and their families, and will also have DJ Ron Hartley from Paradise Sounds providing music and Juliette Baue photographing the event. Project volunteers will also be present, including members of the Coulter Hampton Foundation, special educators and family members of those individuals with special needs.
“What makes you ‘too special’ for some people makes you perfect in our eyes at We Belong,” Reyes said. “I believe this event is significant to the community because everyone needs to feel like there is some place they belong.”
Guests and family members can reserve a ticket on the We Belong Project Facebook page or contact the Reyes at 706-270-4184.