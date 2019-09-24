The first of three public hearings regarding to the proposed millage rate for property taxes in Gordon County was conducted Tuesday morning, but no one from the public showed up to share their thoughts.
A second hearing is planned for 6 p.m., and a third and final hearing will follow on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. All three hearings will be held at the County Administration Building at 201 N. Wall St.
Tuesday 11 a.m. hearing was brief, as only county officials and a representative from the Calhoun Times were present.
The Gordon County Board of Commissioners proposed the county’s current millage rate for property taxes of 9.631 mills be continued for fiscal year 2019-2020. While not an increased rate, the proposed tax levy is an increase of 0.728 mills over the rollback millage rate of 8.903 and will require an increase in property taxes of 8.18 percent.
In Georgia, law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed when the total digest of taxable property is prepared that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred. Essentially, this allows the local entities to continue receiving the same relative amount of income from property taxes year-to-year.
For taxpayers with a home that has a fair market value of $150,000, the average value of a home in the county, the proposed millage rate will result in a tax increase of approximately $43.68. The proposed tax increase for a nonhomestead property with a fair market value of $150,000 is approximately $43.68.
County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said previously that the Board of Commissioners elected to maintain the current millage rate in an effort to balance the county’s budget. He also emphasized that a millage rate of 9.631 mills, though not the rollback, is still the lowest millage rate the county has seen since 2010 and has helped the county see nearly $48 million in actual growth.
“We were at 8.9 mills then, in the middle of the recession,” Ledbetter said. “As a result of taking rollbacks in the past, we’ve actually had less revenue coming in. In 2017, our millage rate was 9.829 mills and we had to use reserves. In 2016-2017, we used reserves. We can’t keep doing that. By keeping the millage rate where it is, the prediction is that we will generate $1.8 million more than last year. That will get us what we need to balance the budget.”