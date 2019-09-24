The Baby Place at AdventHealth Gordon welcomed its first baby on the opening day of the newly constructed facility on Sept. 23 at 6:16 pm. Braxi Laine Ellis was delivered by Joy Nwadike, MD, and she arrived weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.
The new Baby Place provides expectant mothers across Northwest Georgia with state-of-the-art amenities. Working in concert with AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN, mothers are provided with assistance through every step of birth. The new facility offers a contemporary birthing suite, ease of access and the ability to meet all the needs of the mother in one place. Additionally, The Baby Place at AdventHealth Gordon is the only hospital in Northwest Georgia that offers mothers the ability to labor, deliver and recover in the same suite, encouraging and promoting family-centered care.
The hospital presented the mother a gift card to congratulate her on having the first baby born in the new Baby Place.