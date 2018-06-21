First-annual Gordon County 4-H Livestock Skillathon Camp and Contest a Great Success

Gordon County 4-H hosted the first annual Livestock Skillathon Camp and Contest at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center and Livestock Pavilion the week of June 11-15. The Livestock Skillathon Camp and Contest was the first of its kind in the state of Georgia, and Gordon County 4-H is proud to be able to bring it to the youth in the area. Fifteen youth attended, including a junior team of four 4-H’ers from Fannin County. Educational topics covered in this event included:
-Breed Identification
-Livestock Equipment Identification
-Retail Meat Identification
-Quality Assurance such as vaccination protocol and proper livestock handling techniques
-Livestock Feeds
-Hay Judging
-Wool Judging
-Common Calculations of Livestock Operations
This event was geared towards youth that are interested in a career in livestock production in any one of multiple species, including cattle, swine, sheep, or goats. The camp and contest was open to all rising 4th-12th graders and 2018 high school graduates across the state. The camp portion of the event took place Monday through Thursday, June 11-14, where youth will receive hands-on training and experience with each of the topics listed and participated in review sessions and mock contests each day to test their knowledge and skill level. On Friday, June 15, the contest portion of the event allowed youth to compete individually and as a team.
Two senior teams and two junior teams competed in the contest. Gordon County Senior Team A, consisting of Breana Manning, Brent McDaniel, Hunter Petty, and Carol-Ann Worsham took first place honors, while Gordon County Senior Team B, with team members Hannah McElrath, Gabrielle Ralston, and Jazmine Ralston finished only 22 points behind in second place. Gordon County’s Junior Team Kennedy Chambers, Kylie Hurd, Rebekah McElrath, and Ryland Stamey placed first against the Fannin County Junior Team, with team members Moriah Owenby, Matthew Rhodes, Ruby Rhodes, and Tucker Rhodes.
Evaluations of the camp and contest showed that, after participating in the camp, over two-thirds of the participants felt confident or very confident in their ability to complete tasks associated with the educational topics covered. When asked the most important thing they learned, the most frequent responses were identifying breeds of livestock and judging the quality of feed and hay to be given to livestock.
Gordon County 4-H’s goal in putting on such an event is to allow youth to familiarize themselves with the knowledge and practice of making decisions about livestock operations, ultimately giving every participant the ability to make their own choices within their own operation, and thus cementing the actuality of them owning their own operation in the future. Representatives from UGA.at the state level were present to officiate the contest and also review the feasibility of making it a statewide contest sanctioned by Georgia 4-H, with the possibility of state winning teams going on to compete at the national level in Lousiville, Kentucky at the North American International Livestock Exposition.