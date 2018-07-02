Sheriff Mitch Ralston wants the people of Gordon County informed about the State Laws regarding fireworks:
All “consumer fireworks” may be purchased and used in Georgia. You must be 18 or older to purchase fireworks. Fireworks may legally be used on any day between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. unless restricted by a local noise ordinance. Gordon County does not have a local noise ordinance.
Regardless of local legislation/ordinances, fireworks may be used up until 11:59 p.m. on certain holidays such as Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day and New Year’s Eve. It is illegal to use fireworks within 100 yards of certain public utility facilities, hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities, refineries and gas stations, and jails or prisons.
Sheriff Ralston encourages everyone to exercise caution using fireworks, and to have a happy and safe 4th of July.