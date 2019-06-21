Drivers passing through downtown Calhoun this week might have noticed workers busy breaking up and installing a new driveway in front of the Calhoun Fire Department station on South Wall Street.
Deputy Chief Terry Mills said work on the new driveway was scheduled to be finished by Friday but that it would be another seven days before firefighters can drive on the fresh concrete.
Mills said the old entrance to the station had some structural problems and that officials wanted to get a new one poured before Georgia Department of Transportation crews begin their work on U.S. 41/Wall Street scheduled for later this year.
“It had cracked real bad and it had sunk in a few places,” said Mills, adding that the previous driveway was also misaligned with the road by about 3.5 inches, causing a noticeable bump when pulling in or out of the station.
Firefighters have been using the rear entrance to the entrance when responding to calls and will continue to do so until the new driveway is complete.