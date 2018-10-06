The theme of this year’s Fire Prevention Week, which starts Sunday, is “Look.Listen.Learn,” aimed at educating people on three basic points to cut down on the likelihood of a fire ever starting.
The National Fire Protection Association advises people to “look for places fire could start; … listen for the sound of the smoke alarm; … learn two ways out of every room.”
Tim Duvall, a fire prevention officer with the Calhoun Fire Department, added that the biggest issue he sees with smoke alarms is people not making sure the batteries in them are still working.
Smoke alarms are essential to fire prevention, acting as a first alert to this hazard, and having them in a home cuts the risk of residents dying in a fire in half, according to the NFPA.
Duvall said smoke alarms need to be replaced every 10 years. Residents can check the manufacturing dates on the back to see if any in their home need to be replaced, he said. He recommended installing interconnected smoke alarms, so that if one sounds they all sound.
Cooking fires are the No. 1 cause of home fires, Duvall said, particularly grease fires, with people not realizing how quickly grease can reach its flashpoint if not monitored. These fires can quickly spread into the cabinets and then the ceiling, he said.
The NFPA recommends removing items such a towels and oven mitts away from the stovetop, and to always keep a close eye on what’s cooking.
The fire department educates around 3,000 kids a month during the school year on fire prevention and safety, Duvall said, mainly focused on elementary-age kids. But parents can talk with their kids about knowing where the two exit points are in any room.
Duvall said a home survey can also be scheduled through his office by calling 706-602-5710.
Locals can find out more about fire prevention at this Saturday’s Gordon County Local Emergency Planning Committee Health and Safety Fair. Members of the Calhoun and Gordon fire departments will be on hand along with first responders from a number of other agencies. The fair will be held at The Home Depot, 1280 Curtis Parkway, from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more fire prevention and safety tips visit nfpa.org.