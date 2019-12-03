Georgia Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Tuesday afternoon that a fatal fire that occurred last Friday morning on the corner of Oakman and Hanes roads is being investigated.
The Gordon County Fire Department responded to a residential fire at that location at about 8:15 a.m. last Friday. When emergency personnel made their way inside the home, they discovered the body of Charles Vice, 69, of Oakman.
“The home was completely destroyed by the blaze. The body of the deceased was turned over to the local coroner’s office for transport to the GBI Crime Lab, where an autopsy is set to be performed,” said King. “The cause and origin of this tragic event are still being investigated.”
Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office are assisting the Gordon County Fire Department and the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.
King said Georgia fires have claimed the lives of 85 individuals in 2019.