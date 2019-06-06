As a 20-year-old, Shannon Terry was already a business owner, operating his own barber shop in Dalton. But for all of the success he found in pursuing his passion for cutting hair at an early age, he still found himself surrounded by negative influences.
These influences produced a hard reality for Terry one night, more than 20 years ago. He had rented his barber shop out to his friends, and a rap battle turned an argument into a gunfight.
“The next thing I know someone got killed in my shop,” he said.
It wasn’t just someone to Terry, but one of his friends, who was killed by another friend of his.
“This is the past,” Terry recalled. “This is what I’ve been through.”
The incident resulted in Terry stepping away from his shop, which has since been torn down and paved over, he said.
“I was at a stage where everyone turned their back on me,” he said. “I was confused because I was a child. Childs mess up.”
Over the years that followed, Terry said he struggled to find himself and his place in this world to pursue his art. A childhood of insecurity filtered into his young adult years as self-doubt, and he found himself caught up in bad situations, eventually landing in prison on theft charges.
But it was there in prison where he began a process of self-discovery in a hardened place, he said.
“If you sit anybody down and put them in a room and tell them to sit there for 10 days or whatever they’re going to find something they didn’t know they could do. Get rid of all the social media, sit in us in a room, and we’re gonna find something out about ourselves,” he said. “I feel like mentally I was prepared from what I went through as a child to push through and find my talents, find what’s in me.”
During his three-year stint, Terry came in contact with a man who turned out to be a father figure to him, who passed on his knowledge of art which inspired him to paint.
“What I learned in there is priceless,” he said. “I knew I went through it for a reason.”
Terry said a phrase this father figure told him is something he carries with him to this day — “The proof is in the pudding.”
“You can’t argue with the facts or the truth,” he said.
It was a phrase he heard for the first time in a prison art class being taught by his mentor. In thinking highly of his skills at painting, he took the attitude that he should have been the teacher not the student. But when he saw the work of his mentor, there was no argument, as he said, “The proof is in the pudding,” with the artwork right in front of him.
The positive influence Terry found in his mentor has carried with him after he was released from prison and found inspiration in his art as he began a new life.
Terry credits a restored faith in God as his guiding light in life after prison, as he graduated from a technical college, got married, opened another barbershop and tattoo parlor, and finally created a movie he’d been working on for more than a decade.
“We all make mistakes in life, and it ain’t on no one to point fingers at no one. We all fall short and in the end he’s all that matters. … What matters is God,” he said. “All my past stuff that I went through made me who I am now.”
His self-made movie “Thug Brothas,” which he wrote and directed, is a metaphor that aims to encourage people to look beyond the labels placed on people — that people are more than what they are perceived to be by the stereotypes associated with them, he said.
Terry said the movie, which tells the story of two young lovers who come from different communities and the struggles they face as their different cultures attempt to pull them apart, is also a lesson to young people about the consequences of their actions, and offer guidance as they navigate life.
“Hanging around the wrong crowd, your life could end tomorrow,” he said of what kids don’t understand.
His movie was his first step in what he hopes to be a career in filmmaking and art, telling the story of his life and using it as a platform to share a message of hope and empowerment.
“God did put a talent in me, and it’s on me to use it in the right way and not the wrong,” he said.