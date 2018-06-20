Financial Peace University provides hope to families in Calhoun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — More than 4.5 million people have positively changed their financial future through Ramsey Solutions’ Financial Peace University (FPU). Created by financial expert Dave Ramsey, the nine-week course provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and set themselves up for long-term financial success. FPU will be held in Calhoun at:
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, located at 3882 Red Bud Road Northeast in Calhoun. The classes will begin Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 5 p.m. Go to www.fpu.com/1063831 for more information or to register.
Through common-sense principles, FPU gives people the tools they need to change their behavior and succeed financially. Along with Ramsey Personalities Rachel Cruze and Chris Hogan, Ramsey teaches lessons on budgeting, relationships and money, getting out of debt, saving for emergencies and investing. On average, families who complete FPU pay off $5,300 and save $2,700 in the first 90 days. Following the class nearly 94 percent of those families budget regularly.
An FPU membership includes access to online video lessons, a one year subscription to the EveryDollar Plus budgeting tool, member workbook for all nine lessons and other additional resources. Also included is the follow up course, Legacy Journey, which shows families and individuals what to do once they have control of their finances, and helps them navigate their way through building wealth so they are able to leave a lasting legacy. Go to DaveRamsey.com/FPU for more information.
About Ramsey Solutions
Ramsey Solutions is committed to helping people regain control of their money, build wealth, grow their leadership skills, and enhance their lives through personal development. The company’s success is defined by the number of people whose lives are changed by a message of hope. Through a variety of mediums including live events, publishing, syndicated columns and a nationally syndicated radio show, Ramsey Solutions uses common sense education to empower people to win at life and money.