Fields of Faith — a student-led gathering consisting of prayer, personal testimonies, worship and talks given by student leaders — will take place tonight at Calhoun High School’s Phil Reeve Stadium, starting at 6:30 p.m.
The event at 315 S. River St. is sponsored by the Calhoun-Gordon County Fellowship of Christian Athletes. It is open to those of all ages and is expected to last anywhere from 45 to 90 minutes.
FCA is a rapidly growing interdenominational Christian organization that started organizing Fields of Faith 14 years ago, and since then, the event has grown to include thousands of students and numerous school campuses across the nation. While FCA was created primarily for students, it often includes parents, teachers and family members of involved students.
Casey Crump, the full-time representative for Gordon County FCA, said this year’s event will see students take the lead for the first time.
“In the past churches have led worship but this year we have so many student leaders who are musically talented,” Crump said.
Over the past year, the local FCA has formed a group of student leaders they refer to as an “Impact Team,” Crump explained. The team consists of students from three local high schools who meet regularly, lead FCA gatherings and share their faith with others. The development of this group of leaders has provided a platform for FCA members to grow as individuals and as a community.
“Once (students) have the opportunity to share their faith boldly, you can see they’re empowered, but they’re also empowering others,” Crump said of the significance of the event.
Gordon County’s FCA group will likely have a few more gatherings within the school year, with both a winter worship night and an end-of-the-year bash potentially on the 2018-2019 academic calendar.
For more information visit the local FCA group’s website at cgfca.org or follow the group on Facebook or Twitter.