On Wednesday night, as Calhoun High School’s Phil Reeve stadium was slowly filling up, Fellowship of Christian Athletes leaders were preparing for Fields of Faith, an annual event that always brings out a good crowd. The night is dedicated to gathering the community in one place to worship and pray, hear student testimonies, and participate in group activities.
This year, as opposed to previous years, students were primarily running the event, with members of the Impact Team being the primary facilitators.
“The impact team is made up of students from all six schools,” said Kelly Cohea, youth minister at Rock Bridge Community Church and member of the FCA leadership board. “They work to plan all of our events, but mainly Fields of Faith.”
A small portion of both the FCA and impact leadership teams, students Bailey Brewer, Marcus Phillips, Kyndall Cain, Meegan Roberts, Ashton Ensley, Riley Triplett, Lindsey Lowrance, Kevin Jones, Zane Stewart and Brodie Matthews represented all of the local middle and high schools.
“Fields of Faith is like an outreach,” Sonoraville sophomore Riley Triplett said. “It unifies us to give something for all of us to come together and do with each other.”
“We’re just a bunch of kids that are crazy for Jesus and we just want to share it with everybody,” said Calhoun High senior Ashton Ensley.
Among these student leaders, many claimed to be part of both FCA and Fields of Faith since they were in elementary school.
The event began with an opening prayer before sunset, a group dance and a series of songs led by the all-student worship band. Four testimonies were shared and afterwards, a skit was performed where posters displayed descriptive words.
Sonoraville freshman Zane Stewart explained how the words on one side of the poster described a person before they were a Christian — using words such as “judged,” “unworthy,” “failure” — on the other side were adjectives describing a person after they became a Christian —using “accepted,” “worthy,” “difference-maker.”
“When we came up with the idea of (this skit), I thought it was a good idea,” said Sonoraville freshman Brodie Matthews. “We do it in our home church and it really impacts the people around us.”
This year’s Fields of Faith drew a sizable crowd and connected members of the larger community as well. But Cohea said this event is more than just a gathering, but a statement regarding how this generation of students wants to make a difference in this world.
“We’re divided in so many areas,” said Cohea, “but to be able to come together as Christians here at Fields of Faith is great to see.”
Although Fields of Faith is one of their main events, Gordon County’s FCA is in the process of planning other potential get-togethers for the 2018-2019 academic year. For more information visit the local FCA group’s website at cgfca.org or follow the group on Facebook or Twitter.