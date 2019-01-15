Fetner earns certification in patient experience

AdventHealth Gordon is proud to announce that Wesley Fetner, the director of patient experience and operational excellence, is a certified patient experience professional (CPXP) and is one of the first in health care with this certification.
CPXPs represent a group of professionals globally who are focused on ensuring the best experience for those providing and receiving care.
The CPXP designation is awarded through the Patient Experience Institute and is the first and only professional designation for those addressing patient experience across health care. This certification shows a commitment to the profession and reinforces extensive skills and knowledge required in supporting and expanding the patient experience field.
“We are proud of Wesley and this accomplishment,” said Amy Jordon, the chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Gordon. “We thank him for his commitment to patient experience at AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray.”