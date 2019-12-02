The Festival of Trees is in full swing at the Harris Arts Center, but time is running out to place a bid on one of the trees or wreaths.
More than 80 entries are on display in the galleries now through Sunday. Festival of Trees is made possible by generous businesses and individuals who donate fully decorated trees or sponsor a tree designed by one of our faithful elves. Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces and specialty gift baskets are offered for silent auction with the proceeds going to support the Arts Center’s artistic programming. Festival of Trees is sponsored by the Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau and AdventHealth.
The final day of bidding is Sunday, Dec. 8. The Arts Center will be open from 1 to 5 p.m., with a special “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” concert in the theater at 3 p.m. Admission to the concert is $5 per person and tickets will not be sold in advance.
Members of Calhoun Little Theatre and the Music Guild have been working hard to prepare a little holiday cheer. After the concert, join event organizers in the galleries as they count down the moments to final bidding.
Festival of Trees elves will be available to wrap trees and help highest bidders load their prizes to carry home that night.
The Harris Arts Center is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to view the trees is free.