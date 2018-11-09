When the Harris Arts Center’s annual fundraiser Festival of Trees began 14 years ago, there were mostly full-size Christmas trees up for auction. Yet this year, a majority of the 85 entries consist of tabletop trees, baskets, centerpieces or wreathes, said Tammy Johnson, the HAC business manager.
The Festival of Trees has by far become the center’s most popular and most successful fundraiser of the entire year, Johnson said. This year, the silent auction began on Thursday, and has the HAC lobby already covered in Christmas decorations. There are a few more entries coming in, according to Johnson, but most of them are already on display and open to the public for bidding.
“People either give us money and we decorate a tree or wreath for them, or they bring them in fully decorated,” Johnson said. “Then they are up for silent auction and they go to the highest bidder on the last day.”
While some of the funds raised support specific departments at the HAC, depending on conditions of the buyer, most proceeds go towards the general operation of the arts center. In the past, the fundraiser has raised over $10,000.
The center purposefully plans the silent auction to begin right after Halloween and end a couple of weeks before Christmas, lasting a little over a month. That way, those who end up with a tree or decoration have time to take it home and enjoy it, Johnson said.
“We debate every year on if there’s another fundraiser that would be better,” said Johnson, as holiday music was playing in the background. “But I just think people would be disappointed if we didn’t have (the Festival of Trees).”
According to Johnson, people from other counties and nonprofit organizations come in to ask how the HAC puts on the silent auction. She said the success of the event is entirely due to community participation and the efforts of staff and volunteers.
“We can’t think of anything else that would be as good,” Johnson said.
She said she is always excited to see the new ideas that local artists and participants come up with.
This year, the silent auction will end on Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. The Harris Arts Center is open Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The arts center also hosts a variety of other fundraisers throughout the year including a Blue Christmas Ladies’ Luncheon, Casino Night and Calhoun’s Got Talent.