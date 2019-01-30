FES students recognized for their compassion

Fairmount Elementary students who attended the January Character Counts Breakfast are Pebbles Pierce (front row, from left), Jace Pruitt, Kan'ja Dixon, Jaclyn Hewlett, Ava Mealer, Cailen Ricks, Natalie Bomar, Ansley West, Isabella Johnson, Ayden Brown, Allexus Collum (back row, from left), Emma Johnson, Mariah Anthony, Frankie Holbrook, Luke Mealer, Ella Beddington, Tyrone McCowan, Lillian Coleman, Dillon Weaver and Ben Fantom. Not available for the picture are Christepher Putnam, Jenna Ehlmann, Sophia Stephey, Jackson Falconbury, Logan Smith, Kenneth (Nate) Plemons and Skyra Myers. / Fairmount Elementary School

Fairmount Elementary School’s monthly Character Counts Breakfast was held on a cold, January morning. During the month of December, our character trait was compassion.

Every month, a staff member chooses a student who has demonstrated that character trait. The students below show that compassion every day. For their actions of being compassionate, the students were awarded a Chick-Fil-A breakfast, a Chick-Fil-A value card, a Positive Office Referral and a character certificate.

Students chosen for the Character Counts Breakfast are:

Fairmount Elementary School would like to thank its business partners, Ingles and Chick-Fil-A, for their continuing support in making sure that our students have a wonderful breakfast. We are genuinely grateful not only to them, but also for the support of all of the parents and grandparents who came out this morning.