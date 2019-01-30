FES students recognized for their compassion

Fairmount Elementary School’s monthly Character Counts Breakfast was held on a cold, January morning. During the month of December, our character trait was compassion.
Every month, a staff member chooses a student who has demonstrated that character trait. The students below show that compassion every day. For their actions of being compassionate, the students were awarded a Chick-Fil-A breakfast, a Chick-Fil-A value card, a Positive Office Referral and a character certificate.
Students chosen for the Character Counts Breakfast are:
Mariah Anthony
Ella Beddington
Natalie Bomar
Ayden Brown
Lillian Coleman
Allexus Collum
Kan'ja Dixon
Jenna Ehlmann
Jackson Falconbury
Ben Fantom
Jaclyn Hewlett
Frankie Holbrook
Emma Johnson
Isabella Johnson
Tyrone McCowan
Ava Mealer
Luke Mealer
Skyra Myers.
Pebbles Pierce
Kenneth (Nate) Plemons
Jace Pruitt
Christepher Putnam
Cailen Ricks
Logan Smith
Sophia Stephey
Dillon Weaver
Ansley West
Fairmount Elementary School would like to thank its business partners, Ingles and Chick-Fil-A, for their continuing support in making sure that our students have a wonderful breakfast. We are genuinely grateful not only to them, but also for the support of all of the parents and grandparents who came out this morning.