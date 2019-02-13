Members of the Calhoun High School's FCCLA at the College and Career Academy recently competed in the FCCLA Region STAR Events and have all advanced to FCCLA State Competition in March.
STAR Events (Students Taking Action with Recognition) are competitive events in which members are recognized for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills and career preparation. STAR Events offer individual skill development and application of learning through the following activities:
■ Cooperative— teams work to accomplish specific goals.
■ Individualized— an individual member works alone to accomplish specific goals.
■ Competitive—individual or team performance is measured by an established set of criteria.
STAR Events promote the FCCLA Mission to focus on the multiple roles of family member, wage earner and community leader. Each event is designed to help members develop specific lifetime skills in character development, creative and critical thinking, interpersonal communication, practical knowledge and career preparation.
The belief that everyone can be successful is the foundation of these events. Cooperation and competition are stressed in positive, constructive ways. Respect and interaction between youth and adults are fostered by establishing teams of adult and youth evaluators
Advancing to state in Chapter in Review Display
An event that recognizes chapters that develop and implement a well-balanced program of work and promote FCCLA and Family and Consumer Sciences and/or related occupations and skills to the community. Participants must prepare a display and an oral presentation.
Caitlyn Glaze
Jillian Wood
Hope Young
Advancing to state in Sports Nutrition
An event for participants who use Family and Consumer Sciences skills to plan and develop an individualized nutritional plan to meet the needs of a competitive student athlete in a specific sport. In advance, participants will prepare a sample nutrition and hydration plan based upon nutritional and energy needs of the student athlete. The participants must prepare a file folder, visuals, an oral presentation, and demonstrate a method to be used by the athlete to assist with nutrition management.
Brylee Davis
Zelia Rangel
Sadie Silvers
Advancing to State in Focus on Children
An event for participants who use Family and Consumer Sciences skills to plan and conduct a child development project that has a positive impact on children and the community. Child development encompasses birth through adolescence. Participants must prepare a display and an oral presentation.
Jordan Blair
Cindy Carranza
Ashley Jaramillo