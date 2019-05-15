In 1971, Don McLean sang about the “day the music died” referring to the death of Buddy Holly. There has been even greater concern since then. Holly was but one great trailblazer in the history of rock ‘n’ roll. What about country music?
I’m not sure of the exact date country music ended up on the critical list, but to me, it was a three-part equation. 1.) George Jones died. 2.) I went to a new country concert. 3.) My old favorite Merle Haggard left us. The concert I am referring to was six to seven years ago and featured four very popular current country stars. It was obvious some new marketing ideas had come to country music since I had been to a concert, and that was before one of the artists came riding in on a cloud and I found $9 beer at the concession stand!
Since I do not consider myself an authority on country music, I asked Faye Bentley for a little assist here. Faye, in my opinion, would be the No. 1 authority around these parts. She has been doing country music for over 50 years. Not bad for a 39-year-old!
“It became so generic” said Faye. “They all sound so much alike! You knew it when you were listening to a George Jones song or a Merle Haggard tune. They were so distinct in the way they sounded.”
On Saturday at 8 p,m., Faye opens for Cash Unchained. It will be her first concert appearance this year following surgery. Faye once worked on a Johnny Cash Tribute album and is looking forward to this show. Cash Unchained has toured across the country and hits Calhoun between performances at the House of Blues. Country music may well be an endangered species, but not in Calhoun or the GEM Theatre this Saturday night. For tickets go to calhoungemtheatre.org. All proceeds will benefit Tiny Homes/Hand Up Housing Inc., a nonprofit organization.