This time of year, Sharion’s Silk Flower Outlet at 905 Lovers Lane is not only a warehouse full of silk flowers and related ornaments, but there is also a plethora of Christmas trees and holiday decorations. The store starts to order Christmas products in June, said current owner Lesa Seabolt, and while they start selling holiday items during Labor Day weekend, the biggest sale of the year comes at the beginning of November.
Thirty-three years ago, Sharion Stewart, the founder and owner of the outlet, started hosting a Christmas Open House, offering special holiday discounts and sales. Now, though the store has seen a generational shift in owners, as Sharion’s daughter Seabolt transitioned to owner in 2009, the open house is still a tradition that continues.
“It kicks off the season for retail and it gives everybody decorating ideas,” said Seabolt, while serving complimentary appetizers to customers during the open house earlier this month. She credits a lot of her holiday help to her staff designers, employees and volunteers from her church, Sugar Valley Church of God.
“It takes a while to prepare (for the open house), but it’s exciting,” Seabolt said. “Now I want to go home and put my tree up.”
Despite the chaos of holiday shopping, the owner says the store’s success is reliant upon a Christian foundation that Stewart shaped years ago. Seabolt said the staff team prays everyday and gives thanks for the things they’ve been blessed with.
“I’ve always told my employees, my mother gave this company to God a long time ago,” she said. “He is the reason it is what it is today.”
This family-owned business is based upon fellowship, outreach and bringing people together, according to Seabolt. While the holiday season keeps the store constantly busy, she is still making sure customer service is a top priority.
“If we can help somebody, that’s what it’s all about,” Seabolt said. “I want people to feel alive when they come in.”
Though their annual open house has already passed, there are many opportunities for shoppers to find good prices at Sharion’s. On the weekend of Black Friday, Seabolt said the store yearly offers a storewide discount.
In addition, leading up to Christmas, Sharion’s will be open during regular business hours, Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sundays 1-5 p.m. For more information on their Black Friday sale or additional holiday discounts, call the store at 706-625-5519.