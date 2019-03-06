Yonaguska, the longtime Chief of Qualla Town, was by all accounts both a gifted politician and a visionary leader. He is mostly remembered today for being able to negotiate to keep his people in their homeland while most of the rest of the Cherokee were walking that infamous trail. Yonaguska’s son, Will Thomas, is equally famous for building on that legacy and establishing the legal framework for what would later become the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
Will Thomas served for several decades as principal chief of Qualla, and was by all accounts, a faithful leader dedicated to the welfare of his people. But what is of interest to us here in this week’s column, is how Will Thomas, a white orphan, became a Cherokee chief and what that tells us about the concept of family among Native peoples.
There is a story that is told of someone asking Yonaguska why he adopted a white boy. Yonaguska is said to have replied, “Well, I did not have a son, and he did not have a father, so it was good for both of us.”
This sort of common-sense approach is illustrative of the pragmatic nature of the concept of family among Native peoples. Among some Native communities there is a tradition of “visiting old relatives and making new ones.” Regardless of the particular traditions of individual communities, the value of, and commitment to, family and clan among the indigenous peoples of North America is well nigh universal. An important part of that tradition and commitment is some type of adoption or “making new relatives” ceremony. While these systems and traditions varied from community to community, almost all had one, and many still do.
It is important to understand that family in this context is not the “nuclear family” that is so important these days as a foil in the culture wars of the majority society. Family in this context is more malleable, more elastic, based more on love, loyalty, or necessity than on biology. The idea of not having a family, of not belonging somewhere, is horrifying to most Native people, and not something that will be permitted for any length of time. A Native finding themselves in such a situation, whether through war, disease, government policy, or some other disaster, will either find a family to join, or will quickly set about “making relatives” and building a new family. The same goes for an outsider hanging around a Native community for any extended length of time. Such a person will either be “run off” or adopted by somebody.
Some years ago, I myself had an opportunity to see this instinct in action. Visiting the home of a friend’s mother, I was introduced to his brothers. There were four of them in all, three looked like her, one did not, but she introduced them all as “my boys.”
I was curious but the time was not right. Over time we became friendly enough, I asked and was given an explanation: one of her other sons brought him home when they were in elementary school.
“His mama was a druggie, didn’t take care of him, so I took him.”
I wondered aloud about taking on someone else’s mouth to feed, the lady gave me a curious look and a different perspective.
“I think I done good, I got me another son and didn’t have to go through labor.”
This is family from a different perspective.
Clan and tribe are both built on family. Collections of individuals make a family, collections of families make a clan, collections of clans make tribe or nation. The cement holding all of these parts together is some sort of love or loyalty, biology alone won’t work as the fratricide of Europe’s royal families makes abundantly clear. Maybe, just maybe, there is something to be said for Yonguska’s pragmatic wisdom.
Family is the most important building block of human society, whether by blood or otherwise.