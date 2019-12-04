Fairmount Police Department donates coats for kids

The Fairmount City Police Department purchased and donated dozens of coats for students at Fairmount Elementary School recently. "We are so genuinely thankful!" said music teacher Jayme Crowley. 

 Contributed

