Fairmount Police Chief Lane Bennett has joined the Highland Rivers Health governing board. He will be the Gordon County representative.
The move was announced at the board’s October meeting. Also joining Bennett as a new member of the board will be Dallas Police Chief Joe Duvall, who will represent Paulding County.
"The fact is, law enforcement officers are often the first people who come into contact with individuals in mental health crisis or with substance use disorders, so it is critical that we work together closely to meet the needs of vulnerable individuals in our communities," said Chantel Adams, the chairwoman of Highland Rivers' governing board. "Chief Duvall and Chief Bennett will be excellent additions to our governing board and we are pleased to have them join us."
Highland Rivers Health is governed by a 14-member board that includes a representative from every county in the agency's service area (with two representatives from both Floyd and Polk counties) who are appointed by each county's board of commissioners. Members serve three-year terms, and terms are staggered to ensure continuity of governance.
The board includes several individuals who have family members with mental illness, addictive disease or developmental disabilities, and includes representatives from local government, the judicial system, family services, private industry, law enforcement and healthcare, among others.
