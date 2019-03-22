Billy Mauldin won the election for the Fairmount City Council, earning 68 percent of the vote on Tuesday. Maudlin said he would be able to work well with Fairmount mayor and other council members.
On Tuesday, out of 489 registered voters who were able to participate in the election for Council Post 4, 69 cast their ballots, with 48 of them being in favor of Mauldin for councilman. Steven McGlamery received 27 percent of the votes, and Max Mulkey earned 4 percent.
Mauldin has lived in Fairmount his entire life, and has previously served on the Gordon County Board of Commissioners around 1990. He also served on the Fairmount City Council two years ago before he was beat out by Linda Sledge Johnson.
When Johnson unexpectedly died in September due to diabetes-related complications, a special election was called for Tuesday in order to fill the post, and Mauldin decided to run for office again. And though he was running against another former council member, Mulkey, who served in 2012, Mauldin ended up winning the majority of votes on Election Day.
“I am looking forward to serving again and getting to know where we stand on everything, since it’s been a while since I’ve been on the council,” Mauldin said. “I was surprised I won the election without having to go into a runoff.”
Though he was pleased to have been elected to the council, Mauldin was, however, disappointed with the voter turnout. He speculated not everyone knew about the special election although he and Mayor Calvin Watts posted on social media about Election Day being on March 19.
“I wish people would get out and vote,” Mauldin said. “I tried to let people know when the election was, but I was sad about the low turnout.”
One specific project Mauldin wants to start while on the council is remodeling and updating Ed Lacey’s old mill, which stands on the corner of U.S. 411 and Ga. 53. Mauldin wants to see that corner cleaned up, but he also wants to see Fairmount grow. He has known the mayor for a while, and Mauldin believes he and Watts, as well as the rest of the council, will work well together.
Mauldin said he would likely be sworn in at the council’s April meeting.