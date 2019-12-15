Fairmount Elementary School students recently participated in the school's first-ever SHOP WITH A COP event and all involved had a wonderful time.
The Fairmount City Police Department, the Calhoun City Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol took 33 Fairmount Elementary School students to Walmart for Christmas Shopping. The students were able to shop for their families and for themselves.
Prior to leaving for Walmart on the bus, the students were given breakfast at the Fairmount Community Center and Santa Claus was there to greet them. Two of the students, one boy and one girl, were randomly chosen to each win a bicycle. Upon returning back to the Fairmount Community Center the students were then given Papa John's Pizza for lunch and then they wrapped their presents.
"We here at Fairmount Elementary cannot express enough genuine gratitude for all of the efforts of numerous folks who came together for this worthy cause. Those helping to make it all possible were the combination of school personnel, Fairmount City Police, Calhoun City Police, Georgia State Patrol and the many businesses on Highway 411," said teacher Jayme Crowley.
The members of law enforcement involved included: Chief Mike Baldwin, Cpl. Chandler Walter, Officer Danny Murphy and Officer Israel Smith of the Fairmount City Police Department; Officer Fernando Olmedo, Office Jake Holley, Officer Tanner Touhy and Officer Christy Nicholson of the Calhoun City Police Department; TFC3 Sutherland, TFC2 Burchett, TFC2 Apodaca, Cadet Kammeraad and Cadet Justice of Georgia State Patrol.
The businesses and other organizations involved included: Mauldin Trash Service, JM Huber, Scoggins Custom Cabinets, Bo's Pallets, C.H. Kirkpatrick and Sons, B and L Heating, Franklin Tractor, Georgia Baler and Compactor, A.R. Coleman Corporation, Fairmount Grocery, United Methodist Women, K.C.'s Corner, Echota Vann Shriners, Chipmunk Creations, Papa John's Pizza and Mason Morning Star Lodge No. 349.