Each month students at Fairmount Elementary School are recognized for displaying positive character traits through the Character Ed Chick-fil-A Core Essentials Program.
The following Fairmount Elementary School students were recently celebrated for earning the Character Word for the month of December. Students were nominated by faculty and staff at Fairmount Elementary for exhibiting the character trait of "joy."
These students are always able to find a way to be happy even when things do not go their way:
- Fifth grade: Stetson Stuart, Anthony Culver, Destiny Coleman and Patrick O'Ree
- Fourth grade: Makayla Byars, Leland McClure, Hank Smith, Gabby Johnson, Kylie McReynolds and Khaliee Hendrix
- Third grade: Ava Mealer, Anslie Roaden and Josh Johnson
- Second grade: Willow Shippy, Levi Arthur and Kelsey Wilson
- First grade: Dylan Bowles, Gracynn Wofford, Sierra Dunkman and Jaclyn Hewlett
- Kindergarten: Blaine Timms, Shelby West, and Ada Fowler
- Pre-K: Lily Waters and Lily Byars