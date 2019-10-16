Fairmount Elementary School had their monthly "Character Counts" breakfast recently. School officials would like to thank Chick-fil-A for sponsoring the breakfast and providing every Gordon County Elementary School with the Character Education program, Core Essentials.
They would also like to thank each and every parent and/or guardian who came out and supported our students. The children being honored for being trustworthy and dependable are pictured below:
5th grade: M. Akers, K. Coggins, A. Bridges and N. Turner
4th grade: C. Young, E. McDougle, J. Nelson, B. Gleffe, R. Jenkins, J. Hammett and C. Waters
3rd grade: B. Waters, J. Lockaby and M. Wright (not pictured)
2nd grade: R. Gordy, S. Patterson and M. Holloway
1st grade: L. Hernadez, P. Izumo, S. Newton and E. Townsend
Kindergarten: L. Angel, S. Dunkman and A. Johnson
Prek: A. Pierce and B. Darby