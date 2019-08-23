The City of Fairmount was awarded a $600,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority board of directors this week, and Mayor Calvin Watts says the money will help expand the city’s sewer system.
“We’re going to be expanding sewer service in two parts of town, to the east and to the west,” Watts said.
The loan will finance the extension of gravity sewer lines and reduce the number of households using septic tanks. This project will allow for economic development and improve the city’s water treatment process to ensure compliance with water quality standards.
The city will pay 0.94% interest on the 20-year loan. The loan will finance a conservation project, which qualifies for a reduced interest rate.
The city is also eligible for principal forgiveness up to $210,000.
The expansion is part of a Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax project, and Watts said that funding and the loan forgiveness will cover the cost of the loan.
The CWSRF provides low-interest loans for wastewater and water pollution control infrastructure.
These projects conserve and improve water resources and facilitate economic development.
The program is jointly funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Georgia.
GEFA offers a reduced interest rate for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects at water and wastewater treatment plants, landfills, and municipal solid waste facilities; water conservation projects in the areas of water loss and end-use water efficiency; and nonpoint source land conservation projects.