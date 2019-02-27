Three people remained in Gordon County Jail without bond on Tuesday following their Saturday arrest on theft charges after they were allegedly in a stolen vehicle.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Michael Forteau, 22, of 3112 W. Haya St., Tampa, Florida; Stephan Grant, 24, of 2409 Wintipeg Drive, Lakeland, Florida; and Charokei Mcalister, 22, of 5455 Rock Springs Road, Lithonia; were arrested early Saturday morning, around 5 a.m. Each are charged with theft by bringing stolen property into the state and theft by receiving stolen property. Forteau, the driver, was also charged with not having a license on him and a headlight violation.
Forteau was pulled over by Calhoun police after the vehicle he was driving was spotted on Ga. 53 without its headlights on. After telling the officer he did not have his license on him or his proof of insurance, his name was run through 911, coming back that he was driving a stolen vehicle and he had an active warrant out of Tampa.
Forteau was arrested and put in a patrol car. Police then arrested Mcalister, the front passenger, and Grant, who was in the backseat.
Forteau told police he had borrowed the vehicle from his uncle in Florida. However, he could not give police any contact information to verify that claim.
Grant and Mcalister said they were a trio of friends but had only known each other for a short time. Forteau said they were traveling with him to Washington, D.C., for a sightseeing tour.
All three were taken to Gordon County Jail, where they remained Tuesday.