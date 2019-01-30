A man and a woman face felony charges after a traffic stop last week resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and a firearm with the serial number scratched off, reports stated.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Joshua Alexander Flowers, 28, of 181 B. Bradley Road, Adairsville, and Elizabeth Ann Howard, 27, of 5100 Redbud Road, were both arrested just before midnight Thursday.
Flowers is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal use of an article with an altered identification, probation violation, two counts of giving a false name to law enforcement officers and two counts of obstruction of an officer.
Howard is charged with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and affixing a tint to windows.
Howard was the driver of a black Ford Focus which Flowers was the passenger in. An officer spotted the vehicle on Carter Street at East May Street and pulled it over for having a dark window tint.
Upon approaching the vehicle the officer could smell marijuana coming from inside. The officer asked both Howard and Flowers for their licenses, but Flowers said he didn’t have one. Flowers instead gave the officer the name of Joshua Alexander — the first of two times he did not give officers his actual first and last name.
The officer received permission to search the car after Howard said there was nothing illegal inside. During the search, an officer found a plastic bag with suspected meth inside. Police then went to handcuff both Howard and Flowers, at which time, Flowers ran away. A short chase resulted in Flowers being taken into custody, and he finally gave his actual name, leading to the discovery of him having an felony probation warrant out for his arrest.
Officers continued to search the vehicle, finding another bag with suspected meth in Howard’s purse and a loaded Ruger Blackhawk .357-caliber revolver with the serial number scratched off from under the front passenger seat. Flowers told police the revolver was his. A marijuana grinder was also recovered from Howard’s sweater pocket.
Both were taken to Gordon County Jail. Howard remained in jail Tuesday pending $5,000 bond. Flowers also remained in jail but did not have a bond amount.