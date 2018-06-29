Expect traffic shifts at the new Carbondale Road roundabout in Whitfield County

DALTON, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists on I-75 and Carbondale Road of a traffic shift onto the concrete portions of the new roundabout in Whitfield County, scheduled for Thursday, July 5, 2018. Off ramp traffic at ramps A, B, C and D will be shifted onto the concrete portions to allow for the completion of the remaining work on these ramps. On ramp traffic will also be shifted onto the temporary asphalt sections to allow for work on constructing the concrete ramps. These construction operations and the traffic shifts they necessitate are weather permitting and subject to change.
These traffic shifts marks the beginning of the third phase of construction on this project in Whitfield County. The project includes 0.662 mile of widening and construction of a roundabout on Carbondale Road, beginning west of Redwine Cove and extending to west of Tilton Road. It also includes the construction of the bridge over I-75. Work on this project began early January 2016. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by the beginning of May 2019, at a construction cost of little over $18 million.
“We certainly hope that all motorists watch out for this traffic shift and be extra cautious, while approaching this work zone,” said Grant Waldrop, assistant district engineer at the DOT office in Cartersville. “This project may be causing the public some inconvenience, but upon completion, it will improve the flow of traffic in the area, make it safer, and help the public get where they need to go in Whitfield County” Comer explained.
Roadway work zones are hazardous for workers and for the public. In fact, most fatalities in work zones crashes are drivers or passengers. Obey the rules in work zones – Pay Attention – Slow Down – Watch for Workers. And always, expect the unexpected. It can make the difference between life and death. Remember – work zone safety is in your hands.
Georgia’s Hands-Free Law goes into effect July 1. Among other things, it says that if a driver must use a mobile phone or other electronic device while driving, it must be done with hands-free technology. The driver cannot hold or support a phone with their hand or body. There are many facets to the new law. For details, visit https://www.gahighwaysafety.org/ or http://www.headsupgeorgia.com/