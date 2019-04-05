Nine months after a destructive fire halted the restaurant’s operations, construction for Calhoun’s Taco Bell is back underway, and according to the Michigan-based contractor, the building should be completed by the end of May.
The City of Calhoun’s Building Official Don McGinnis said he issued a permit on March 25 to Acme Enterprises, the new contractor who is currently overseeing construction on the fast food restaurant. But McGinnis doesn’t estimate they will even need the permit for the allotted year.
In fact, the building official predicted the new contractors would have construction complete within three months. The superintendent for Acme said it would take even less time.
“I’m supposed to be out of here by the end of May,” said Mohamad El-Fassih, who is supervising the rebuilding of Taco Bell at 481 Ga. 53. “We’re going to be working hard to finish it up as soon as possible.”
This comment comes after an original permit was issued to the first contractor in November of last year, following the July fire that damaged the restaurant. In December, McGinnis said he didn’t foresee the restaurant being finished within any specific timeline, given that first contractor’s workers had run into water damage and unexpected structural deterioration.
Three months later, McGinnis said the new contractor for the Taco Bell project has already been making significant progress in the week since they got their permit.
“The other contractor that was working for the Taco Bell Corporation, that guy’s no longer with them,” McGinnis said. “We re-permitted to the new contractor about a week ago, and I estimate these guys can turn it around in 90 days.”
El-Fassih said Acme is an approved contractor with Taco Bell and has worked on many projects with the corporation before. He didn’t know what happened with the first contractor, but just said he was asked to step in to finish the project.
Acme Enterprises is based in Roseville, Michigan, and as of last week, they have been eliminating parts of the building that were too damaged by the fire to be restored. On Wednesday, the Acme team was working on removing the exterior walls, building new frames for windows and doorways and replacing nearly everything on the roof.
El-Fassih said his workers “almost” had to start from scratch, as the only salvageable part of the building was some of the roof structure. But the restaurant is soon to be back in business, with Acme Enterprises working long hours in order to finish before June.